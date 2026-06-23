Inside Abhay Deol's Goa Glasshouse "In The Middle Of Forest" With A Pool, Open Kitchen

Abhay Deol has built a reputation for himself as one of Bollywood's savviest real-estate investors. One of his most talked-about properties is a unique glasshouse nestled amid the calming greenery of Assagao, Goa.

During the latest episode of Asian Paints' YouTube show Where The Heart Is, the actor opened the doors to his stunning glasshouse and shared a sneak peek inside the home he calls “a glasshouse in the middle of the forest".

Inside Abhay Deol's Magnificent Glasshouse

While some reports estimate the property's value at around Rs 30 crore, others place it closer to Rs 10 crore. But one thing everyone agrees on is that the house is an architectural masterpiece. Abhay's vision for this home is clear – a clean, sharp, airy structure that makes the forest a part of the house. The home features no traditional windows; instead, huge glass doors serve as the main connection between the living room and the sprawling lawn outside.

The living space features high ceilings and stunning glass walls that open up to views of the garden and the surrounding forest. The actor has used black granite flooring, with one wall covered in dark bricks. He has also added pops of warm colour through his furniture to make the space feel more inviting. The actor's eco-conscious thinking extends throughout the house. The space features dark wood flooring, rattan furniture, a variety of indoor plants and walls painted in a calming shade of blue.

The living room opens onto a wide outdoor area featuring a minimalist swimming pool surrounded by sunbeds and lush greenery. As soon as one steps into the garden, they are immediately transported to what feels like a literal paradise.

Abhay Deol On Choosing The House

While showing viewers around his house, the actor spoke about falling in love with the property at first glance. He added that every element of the house, including the vast open kitchen area, reflects his personality. He also shared that he enjoys cooking for friends in the kitchen, which opens out into a small outdoor seating area.

Before concluding the tour, the actor said that he always tries to keep his surroundings reflective of who he is because it makes him feel comfortable. Lastly, he advised that one's home should please them in a way that helps them evolve.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Why She's Enjoying Wealth Creation: 'It's Not About Money'

