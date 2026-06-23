Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals Why She's Enjoying Wealth Creation: 'It's Not About Money'

Tamannaah Bhatia is not just an actor but an entrepreneur. She was only 15 when she debuted as an actor in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). The same year, her Telugu film Sree released. In the past few years, Tamannaah has delivered chart-topping dance numbers, including Achacho, Aaj Ki Raat, Gafoor, and Kaavaala.

In 2026, she launched her jewellery brand, Tamannaah Fine Jewellery, an everyday luxury label. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about her idea of wealth creation during an interview with Forbes.

Tamannah Bhatia's Idea Of Wealth Creation

"I feel like I have understood one thing - nobody is taking any of this and going anywhere. That's been my understanding of wealth. I am doing this because I really enjoy it. I am enjoying the process of creation of wealth, value, and identity. So for me, that process is really important," Tamannaah said, explaining what she thinks about wealth creation.

"I don't know what I am going to do with it (wealth). What does anyone do with any amount of money?" she asked, adding, "There is a marginal utility to it. After a point, I still can't do anything beyond a point with it or maybe I can but I think the point is I just want to do something and make it reach its ultimate goal."

"And I feel like if you don't scale, it is just a disservice to the vision itself. So for me, the scale is what I care for because I want to have that impact and influence where I reach more people. Somehow that gives me a lot of joy. This automatically creates wealth. That has been my journey. I have seen that whenever I have done something with a vision, it has naturally translated to wealth. And hopefully, I can give back. And I don't think giving back is something you do one fine day; giving back is as you build," the actor said concluding.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Net Worth

According to reports, Tamannaah Bhatia's net worth is more than Rs 100 crore. She owns a beautiful sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, featuring an aquarium for good luck and a jacuzzi on its spacious balcony.

She has worked in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries and has appeared in nearly 90 films. She is best known for her roles in Baahubali, Oopiri, and Aranmanai 4. She has also headlined OTT shows such as Jee Karda, Do You Wanna Partner, and Aakhiri Sach.

According to a Times Entertainment report, brand endorsements are another steady source of income.

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