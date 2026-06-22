Dia Mirza Recalls Buying Her Mumbai Home At 19 From <i>Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge</i> Fee

Dia Mirza, an actor and a climate activist, recently opened the doors to her house for Farah Khan. The Main Hoon Naa director said that she had only seen the actor's home in videos and news, but this was the first time she was stepping inside.

The actor called it a "place of sanctuary" and shared that she bought it when she was only 19 with the money she received for starring in Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge alongside Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Arbaaz Khan, among others.

Speaking about her humble abode, she told the choreographer, "This is my refuge. It is the first home any woman in my family has owned. I bought it at 19 with the money I earned from Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge." Farah was surprised to learn that and told her that she was proud of the actor and everything she had achieved.

Inside Dia Mirza's "Refuge"

Dia Mirza's house is a cosy space filled with warmth, natural light, and green plants visible right outside the windows. As the door opens, you enter the living area, where a bench sits adjacent to the wall, accompanied by a beautiful painting set against a yellow backdrop.

The living room is equipped with large sofas that can accommodate a handful of friends, sitting across from one another and revisiting old memories. It also features a rustic chest that impressed Farah Khan. She said it was easy to give any table a new look by installing new tiles on top. Instantly, Dia added that it was "upcycled" furniture.

The open-floor plan allows the living area to effortlessly flow into a dining space that doubles as a library and a reading nook. White shelves with black knobs add a classic touch to the room, with the shelves loaded with colourful spines and a few paintings. It hardly gets cosier than this. On a rainy day, the bay window is the perfect spot to sit with a book and a hot cup of coffee.

The dining area leads into a corridor that provides access to various rooms. The white photo wall is a collection of memories from the actor's formative years. Dia and Farah also baked together in the latest episode of Farah's vlog.

"Oh ho! Kitchen dekh lo bhai. London ka kitchen dekh lo [Take a look at the London-style kitchen]," the director said even before she entered it. Rich brown cabinets, white square tiles, earthen pots traditionally used to store pickles, a clay pot for storing water, and an English-style utensil rack installed right above the sink make the spacious room perfect for cooking, especially when children, family members, or loved ones are visiting over the weekend.

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