Amid Backlash, Dia Mirza Clarifies 'Patriarchy Caused Climate Crises' Remark: "I Stand By My Statement"

Dia Mirza faced backlash on social media over her comment linking patriarchy to climate change, with many users questioning the connection between the two. Responding to the trolling, she shared a new post on Instagram in which she addressed the issue and explained her views in simple terms.

In the video, Dia said, "Climate change and patriarchy are deeply connected. Both emerge from systems that value extraction over care, domination over balance, and short-term gain over long-term well-being. We see this connection most clearly in who bears the burden of environmental collapse."

Explaining how the crisis affects different sections of society, she highlighted the disproportionate impact on women.

She added, "When water sources dry up, it's usually women who walk further to collect water. When crops fail, food becomes scarce, or families are displaced by floods, droughts and storms, women and children are often the most vulnerable."

She also stressed the role of women in protecting the environment and leading sustainable practices.

"Women are not only among the most affected, they're also among the most powerful agents of change. From protecting forests and conserving seeds, to managing water resources and leading community resilience efforts, women have always been at the forefront of caring for the natural world," the actress said.

Speaking about the need for a broader shift in thinking, she linked climate action to social equality.

"For me, climate action is not only about reducing emissions, it's about reimagining our relationship with each other and with the Earth. Because climate justice and gender justice are inseparable, we cannot build a sustainable future on a foundation of inequality," said Dia.

Along with the video, Dia also shared a detailed caption elaborating on her stance and reiterating her earlier comment.

She wrote, "Since so many of you are debating this, it is timely to explain as simply as one can. I stand by my statement "Patriarchy caused the climate crises." Climate change is often spoken about as an environmental crisis. But it is also a crisis of inequality."

Providing historical context, she pointed to long-standing systems of power and exploitation.

"For centuries, patriarchal systems have concentrated power, prioritised extraction over care, and treated both nature and vulnerable communities as resources to be exploited rather than protected. Much like women and girls are treated in Patriarchal Societies. Forests, rivers, oceans, and ecosystems have been viewed as commodities. Just as women often are. The consequences of this thinking are now impossible to ignore."

She also referred to her earlier discussions on the subject to explain how such systems have shaped economic structures.

"In this episode of All About Her, Arati @aratikumarrao and I even explained how this very extractive, uncaring, and dominating system, entirely controlled by men, has led to economic structures that contribute to Climate Change."

Addressing criticism, she suggested that voices advocating for environmental protection and gender equality often face resistance.

"It is the very systems of extractive dominance that are also working overtime on discrediting voices that speak up for nature protection and women's rights."

She further emphasised how climate change impacts marginalised communities the most.

"Women and girls, particularly in vulnerable communities, are often the first to experience the impacts of climate change - through water scarcity, food insecurity, displacement, and loss of livelihoods. Yet they remain underrepresented in almost all of the spaces where environmental decisions are made."

Calling for a more inclusive approach, Dia said climate action must address deeper structural issues.

"When we talk about climate action, we must also talk about justice. We must question the systems that reward endless extraction and consumption while undervaluing care, cooperation, and stewardship."

She concluded by underlining the need for a shift towards more equitable systems.

"The climate crisis is not only about carbon. It is about how we choose to relate to each other and to the natural world. Building a sustainable future requires us to move away from systems of domination and towards systems rooted in equity, compassion, and respect for all life," wrote Dia.



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