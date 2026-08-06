From 92 Kg To 60 Kg: Content Creator Reveals 5 Foods She Quit To Lose 32 Kg

Losing weight is not always about following strict diets or spending hours in the gym. In many cases, it starts with small, everyday food choices that slowly add up over time. Cutting down on foods that are high in sugar, salt and refined carbs can help with weight management, while also reducing bloating. Pair those changes with regular movement, good sleep and staying in a calorie deficit, and the results can become much easier to achieve.

Content creator Deepti is proof of that. She lost an impressive 32 kg, going from 92 kg to 60 kg. In a recent Instagram post, she shared five foods she stopped eating during her weight loss journey. The creator also reminded her followers that while these swaps helped her, "You still need to be in a calorie deficit FIRST."

1. Sugary Drinks

The first thing Deepti gave up was sugary drinks. According to her, these can lead to fat storage and water retention, making your face look puffier. Instead, she recommended simple options like lemon water, coconut water and green tea.

2. White Bread

The creator also cut out white bread because refined carbs can cause insulin spikes, which may make fat storage easier. Her go-to swaps include multigrain bread, whole wheat bread, sourdough and oats.

3. Packaged Snacks

Chips and other packaged snacks were another food she avoided. She explained that they are often loaded with salt, which can increase bloating and trigger unnecessary cravings. Roasted chana, nuts and makhana became her healthier snack choices.

4. Fried Fast Food

Fried burgers, fries and similar fast food also made the no-go list. Deepti said these foods are usually high in fat and salt, which can leave you feeling sluggish while adding extra calories. She preferred homemade wraps, paneer or chicken tikka and simple home-cooked meals instead.

5. Late-Night Snacking

Finally, the creator stopped random late-night snacking. Mindless eating before bed can quickly increase your daily calorie intake without you even noticing. Her advice was simple: sip herbal tea if you are hungry or just get some sleep.

As a bonus, Deepti also suggested drinking 2-3 litres of water every day, getting at least seven hours of sleep and walking daily. According to her, these small habits, along with eating in a calorie deficit, can make a noticeable difference to both your face and body over time.

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