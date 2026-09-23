Imran Khan's Idea Of Fitness At 42 Is About Longevity, Not Looks

Imran Khan is looking at fitness and health very differently today than he did in his younger years. The actor has spoken about how his idea of wellness has changed with age.

In his 20s and early 30s, he focused mainly on building muscle and improving his physical performance. His routine included supplements such as creatine and glutamine, along with workouts for a strong, muscular body.

Now, at 42, Imran is more interested in staying active for the long term. His focus has shifted towards mobility, longevity and mental wellbeing rather than only looking fit.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Imran Khan opened up about the things he does to stay well and maintain a healthy routine. He also spoke about his wellness essentials, workout habits and how he spends his weekends when he wants to reset.

According to the Delhi Belly star, “My metaphorical wellness kit involves sleep and hydration. These are non-negotiable. The physiological one involves fish oil, multivitamins, retinol and hydrating serums,” while his workout routine “involves a lot of complaining, negotiating and bargaining.”

For his weekend break, Imran Khan likes to spend time at his farmhouse outside the city. The property also has a shelter for dogs and cats. He has built a small cabin among the trees, which gives him a quiet place to relax and spend time away from the busy city.

When talking about the best wellness advice he has received, the actor said it is important to stay connected with your body and be present in the moment. He feels that people are busy thinking about the past or future and may forget to notice how they are feeling right now.

Imran Khan, who was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut, is now preparing to return to the screen. His comeback film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, is a Netflix original and is currently in the post-production stage.

The film is expected to be released later this year.

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