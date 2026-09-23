'He Is More Mature Than Me': Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Her 6-Year Age Gap With Husband Zaid Darbar

A relationship between an older woman and a younger man is often frowned upon. From Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen to Aishwarya Rai and Gauahar Khan, society has always had an opinion on how men should be older than women, forgetting that no one deserves a say in a consensual relationship.

Addressing the age gap between her and Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan recently opened up about her marriage. On the Beyond The Spotlight with SPY podcast, the actor shared how she and her husband have always prioritised communication above everything else.

Gauahar Khan On Her Relationship With Zaid Darbar

Speaking about her relationship, Gauahar Khan said that with Zaid Darbar, there is a sense of surety. "The surety of knowing who you are with," she added. She shared that it is not as though there are no secrets between the two of them, but they have always communicated openly about most subjects, especially if something could create misunderstandings between them.

Addressing the age gap, the actor added, "He is 6-6.5 years younger than me. He is probably more mature than me." Gauahar said that he has confidence in her, and she has confidence in him.

She shared that when she met Zaid, she was 35 or 36, while he was 30. Neither of them was a teenager hesitant about hiding things from their partner.

"We told each other everything. And we are so cool with that because how can we move ahead with a closed book," she noted.

Gauahar Khan recalled having a conversation with Zaid before Alliance. He revealed to her that Kushal Tandon was going to be among the contestants and asked her if there could be any issue between the two of them, as Gauahar and Kushal had dated before.

The Bigg Boss 7 winner said she told him not to worry about anything. The actor said she had confidence in her husband and knew him for his maturity, so she did not believe anything could go wrong in this respect.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reportedly began dating during the pandemic and got married on December 25, 2020. The Alliance star proposed within a month of them getting together.

In an episode of Mom Talks: Maa Ki Baat Maa Ke Jazbaat, the couple confessed that they had suffered a miscarriage before the birth of their son, Zehaan. "Nothing in the world can prepare you for that moment," the actor said.

They welcomed their eldest son in May 2023 and their second son, Farwaan, in September 2025.

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