'Divine Timing': Upasana Konidela Commissions A Sri Rama Murti From Ayodhya's Rama Lalla Sculptor

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, an entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, often shares her spiritual endeavours on Instagram. From celebrating Janmashtami with her family to a recent visit to the Kamakhya Devi Temple, the businesswoman often shares glimpses of her devotion.

However, the Founder and Managing Director of URLife recently revealed that she had commissioned a Lord Rama idol from Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the revered Ram Lalla murti at the Ayodhya temple.

Upasana Konidela Commissions Sri Rama Murti From Ayodhya's Rama Lalla Sculptor

Taking to Instagram, Upasana Konidela revealed that she completed her Sundara Kandam Parayana, the recitation of the Sundara Kanda, the fifth book of the Hindu epic Ramayana, on September 21.

On the same day, the murti that she had commissioned from Arun Yogiraj was also completed. "Today, as I complete my Sundara Kandam Parayana, something truly special happened," she wrote in the caption.

The entrepreneur revealed that she had commissioned the idol from Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Temple, about a year ago. It was a special project for her 93-year-old grandfather.

"Over a year ago, I commissioned Arun Yogiraj ji, the sculptor of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, to create a special Sri Rama murti for my 93-year-old Thatha, whose lifelong devotion to the Sundara Kandam has always inspired me," she revealed.

The day she completed her parayana, the idol was also ready. "I don't believe this is a coincidence. I believe it is divine timing," Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who welcomed a daughter in June 2023, added.

She signed the caption with a wish that Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman give everyone the strength to face every challenge with grace and unwavering faith.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela Receives Goddess Lakshmi's Status From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In June 2026, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals, took to Instagram to share an image of her receiving a Goddess Lakshmi statue from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Lakshmi Devi is the symbol of wealth and prosperity," she wrote, adding, "An inspiring woman, Nirmala Sitharaman garu, manages the finances of Bharat. (I'm a huge fan)."

She asked her fans to imagine if everyone could become the Chief Financial Officer of their own lives.

"It's a great power that we silently give away without notice. Let's start the journey of financial literacy with humility and respect for one another," she wrote, concluding the caption.

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