Inside <i>Peddi</i> Star Ram Charan's Lavish Jubilee Hills Mansion: Tennis Court, <i>Puja</i> Room And Private Gym

Ram Charan is currently on cloud nine and for all the right reasons. His new film Peddi has already minted Rs 187 crore net in India in just a few days. The Tollywood star lives in one of Hyderabad's most premium neighbourhoods, Jubilee Hills, in a sprawling mansion that reflects both luxury and warmth.

Shared with his parents, megastar Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, and their kids, the home is not just grand in scale but also thoughtfully designed to balance comfort, style, and family living.

A 25,000 Sq Ft Luxury Residence

Spread across nearly 25,000 square feet, the mansion stands out as one of the most impressive residences in the city. Located in the upscale Jubilee Hills area, the house combines privacy with opulence, offering plenty of open space as well as carefully designed indoor areas for family life.

From the outside, the house has a calm and soothing appearance, with clean white tones and plenty of greenery surrounding the property. A well-maintained garden adds to the fresh and serene vibe, making the space feel peaceful despite its grandeur.

The home has been designed to bring together modern aesthetics and a touch of royal elegance. The interiors follow a soft colour palette, giving the space a relaxed and sophisticated feel.

As you step inside, shiny floors with a patterned, chessboard-like design add a striking visual element. Marble finishes, premium furniture, and elegant decor pieces further enhance the overall look. Large chandeliers and artistic details bring a sense of luxury without overwhelming the space.

One of the highlights of the house is its large living room, which is designed to feel open and inviting. Big windows and French doors allow plenty of natural light to enter, making the space bright and airy throughout the day.

Multiple balconies and open areas within the house ensure that every corner feels connected to the outdoors. Paintings and decor pieces on the walls add a personal touch, reflecting the family's taste and lifestyle.

The mansion also focuses strongly on health and wellness. It features a fully equipped gym, designed with wooden flooring and large windows that bring in natural light and greenery. This gives the workout space a calm and refreshing feel.

In addition to the gym, the property includes a swimming pool and even a tennis court, allowing the family to stay active without stepping outside. These features highlight the importance placed on fitness and well-being in their daily lives.

For a family deeply connected to cinema, the house includes a private home theatre, creating a perfect setting for watching films together. There is also a private study area, offering a quiet space for work or reading.

The home also includes a well-designed work area, with a mix of neutral tones and contrasting furniture to create a balanced look. Soft furnishings and bright elements add to the comfort of the space, making it both functional and visually appealing.

Amid all the modern features, the house also has a dedicated puja room that adds a spiritual element to the home. The space is designed to be calm and peaceful, reflecting the family's cultural values.

Ram Charan's Jubilee Hills mansion is not just about size or luxury - it is a carefully curated space that blends elegance with functionality.



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