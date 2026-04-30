How Ram Charan Became <i>'Desi Pehalwan'</i> For <i>Peddi</i> In 16 Months: Vegetarian Diet, Weight Training, Surya Namaskar

Ram Charan is all set to impress fans with his upcoming film Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is scheduled to hit cinema screens in June. What makes the project particularly interesting is the physical journey of the character, as the actor will be seen undergoing not one, not two, but three distinct transformations on screen.

Celebrity fitness trainer Rakkesh R. Uddiyar, who has been working with Ram Charan for over sixteen months, spoke about the same and mentioned that the third look “will be a surprise for fans.”

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The trainer told SCREEN, “Buchi Babu and Charan were very clear to me about the lead character in Peddi. He should look like a desi pehalwan. He should not look like a Greek god.”

To achieve this, Rakkesh R. Uddiyar designed a structured weekly routine divided into two types of training. “Monday, Wednesday, Friday, we did weight training with fasting cardio. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, we did functional movement with kushti exercises and mobility exercises,” he added. Traditional workout methods were also used, such as training with the gada. Surya Namaskar, rope-pulling exercises and akhada-style drills.

Talking about the diet, the fitness trainer shared, “That time was very difficult for us. He was already following a 50 to 60 percent vegetarian diet. But putting him on a full vegetarian diet during training was difficult." He added, “We followed a structured 1,800-2,500 calorie plan, known as carb cycling. Some days low, some days high.” This approach helped Ram Charan regulate energy levels while supporting the different phases of the transformation.

The opening phase of the shoot required Ram Charan to appear lean rather than bulky, as the character begins the film as a village boy. For this, the trainer revealed that the actor was kept on a calorie-deficit diet for four to five months to achieve a leaner frame.

The trainer also shared that the days were planned almost to the minute. Rakkesh R. Uddiyar said he would often get a call at 4 am. Training sessions were completed before the shoot, with the actor taking his first meal in the car on the way to the set.

A dedicated WhatsApp group was set up with the chef, doctor, dietician, bodyguards, and personal staff. “I would be discussing how to take care of him during the shoots, so there is no repeat,” the trainer said.

Reflecting on the journey, Rakkesh R. Uddiyar concluded, “It's not a one-day programme. I have almost given one year and four months for his body.”



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