Why Sharvari Never Misses Ganesh Chaturthi At Her 100-Year-Old Ancestral Family Home

Sharvari has often spoken about staying connected to her roots despite her busy life in the spotlight. One tradition she continues to hold close is her annual Ganesh Chaturthi visit to her ancestral village in Pune. Every year, the actor returns to the ancestral home to celebrate the festival with her family and revisit the customs that have remained part of their lives for generations.

In an interaction with Curly Tales, Sharvari revealed, "I celebrate Ganpati at my native place, Morgaon. It is 5 hours from Mumbai. That's where I go for Ganpati every single year."

When asked if this year is going to be the same, the actor said, "Yeah, 100%. I've never missed a year. We have a house which is almost 100 years old, or more than 100 years old. It's called a Wada. The celebrations there are just beautiful because the village actually has a big temple. One of the Ganpatis of the Ashtavinayak and Ashtavinayak is the temple tour that a lot of Maharashtrians do, a religious tour."

Sharvari explained that her family does not have a personal Ganpati celebration at home. Instead, the entire village comes together at a large temple to celebrate the festival, which is what makes the occasion particularly special for her.

The Mayureshwar Temple in Morgaon is highly revered as the first and most significant shrine in the Ashtavinayak Yatra. The pilgrimage is considered incomplete unless you start here, visit the other seven temples, and return here to conclude the journey.

The temple is situated on the banks of the Karha River within the Baramati Taluka of Pune District. It is the primary spiritual headquarters of the Ganapatya sect, which worships Lord Ganesha as the supreme deity.

The other 7 temples in the pilgrimage circuit include Siddhivinayak in Siddhatek, Ballaleshwar in Pali, Varadvinayak in Mahad, Chintamani in Theur, Girijatmaj in Lenyadri, Vighneshwar in Ozar and Mahaganpati in Ranjangaon.

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