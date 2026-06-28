'Alphas' Alia Bhatt-Sharvari's Latest Workout Routine Is All The Weekend Inspiration You Need To Hit The Gym

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh have surprised the fans with their fitness preparations for their upcoming movie Alpha. In a video shared on Instagram, the stars were seen showcasing a high-intensity functional training session.

In the clip, both the stars were seen channelling sporty chic vibes in black and white workout gear as they performed a series of explosive movements. They are seen performing agility drills and explosive box jumps, showcasing strength, balance, and coordination. Both of them executed each movement with precision.

Throughout the montage, cinematic close-up shots showed them doing push-ups, crunches, kettlebell swings, and weightlifting, among other intense exercises. The physical effort behind every rep was clearly seen in the video. They were also seen performing squat-to-step-up, functional footwork drills, and tyre-agility drills, among other high-intensity exercises. Sharing the powerful prep glimpses, Alia wrote, “A very alpha Saturday.”

If Alia Bhatt's and Sharvari's workout drills have left you inspired, here's how you can do them too:

Tyre Step-Ups

Stand in front of a sturdy tyre or elevated platform and step one foot onto it. Then you need to push through your heel to lift your body up and step back down in a controlled manner before switching legs.

Box Jumps

Stand facing the tyre or platform with your feet hip-width apart. After that, bend your knees and swing your arms to jump onto the surface, then land softly with both feet before stepping back down.

Tyre Agility Drill

Move quickly around or across the tyre using short, controlled steps while maintaining balance.

Squat to Step-Up

Start with a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Rise from the squat and immediately step onto the tyre or platform.

Functional Footwork Drills

Perform quick directional movements using small, fast steps while staying light on your feet. Remember to keep your knees bent and maintain an athletic posture to improve agility.

Alpha is set to release in theatres on July 3.