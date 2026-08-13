How A Fitness Influencer Lost 40 Kg By Giving Up These 7 Foods

Losing weight is not always about following a complicated diet or giving up everything you enjoy. For many people, it comes down to making simple food swaps, eating the right portions and staying consistent over time. Cutting back on foods that are high in added sugar, refined carbs, salt and calories can make it easier to stay within a calorie deficit. Drinking enough water, sleeping well and staying active can also support the process.

Fitness content creator Dolly recently shared a post on Instagram about her own weight-loss journey. She revealed that she went from 145 kg to 90 kg, a 40 kg weight loss. In the post, she listed seven foods and drinks she stopped eating or reduced while working towards her goal.

1. Sugary Drinks

Dolly said she stopped sugary drinks because of their high sugar content. She suggested lemon water, coconut water and unsweetened green tea instead.

2. White Bread

She also moved away from white bread and suggested options such as whole wheat bread, multigrain bread and oats.

3. Chips And Packaged Snacks

Dolly pointed out that these foods can be high in salt and calories. Her alternatives included roasted makhana, roasted chana and nuts in limited portions.

4. Fast Food And Burgers

Instead of regularly eating fast food, she suggested homemade meals, paneer sandwiches and whole wheat wraps.

5. Ice Cream

Dolly recommended replacing ice cream with options such as Greek yoghurt with fruit, frozen banana smoothies or a small portion of dark chocolate.

6. Alcohol

She included alcohol on her list and suggested sparkling water with lemon or other non-alcoholic drinks instead.

7. Processed foods

Dolly also advised cutting down on highly processed foods and choosing simple options such as eggs, tofu, paneer, curd, dal and other sources of protein.

However, there is no single food that automatically causes weight gain. As Dolly herself pointed out, “Being in a calorie deficit is the most important factor.”

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