No Time To Work Out? Woman Reveals Diet That Helped Her Lose 20 kg In Just 3 Months

With hectic work schedules and long commutes, finding time to exercise can often feel like a luxury. For many people, staying in shape becomes the biggest challenge when they simply do not have the time to exercise. However, this woman set an example that a busy schedule does not always have to stand in the way of your weight-loss goals.

With little time to squeeze in regular workouts, the woman, named @that_raw_chick on Instagram, claimed to have lost 20 kg in only three months by focusing on her diet. Sharing a video, she offered a glimpse into the diet that helped her throughout her weight-loss journey.

Protein Shake In The Morning

According to the woman, she usually starts her day with a protein shake. This fast and easy breakfast generally provides around 20 to 30 grams of protein after a long night. It also helps curb hunger, provides energy, and helps build muscle.

Mushroom Paneer Saute For Lunch

This quick and easy sauteed mushroom and paneer recipe is what she has for lunch. This high-protein, low-carb recipe provides an impressive balance of plant-based protein and is also rich in dietary fibre, vitamins, and essential minerals.

Paneer Mixed Vegetables With One Roti For Dinner

For dinner, she shared that she has paneer mixed vegetables along with one roti for a light, protein-rich meal. It provides a balanced mix of complex carbohydrates, fibre and quality protein that keeps you full without leaving you feeling heavy before sleep.

Oats With Chocolate Protein And Blueberries For Dessert

The woman further revealed that she likes to end her day on a sweet note. Instead of indulging in store-bought desserts, she makes her own healthy option with oats and chocolate protein and tops it off with some blueberries. Alongside satisfying sweet cravings, this combination also provides a good balance of fibre, antioxidants, and protein.

While maintaining this high-protein diet, the woman also revealed that she always chooses Diet Coke over packaged sweet drinks and drinks at least 2.5 litres of water a day.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

