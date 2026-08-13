When Juhi Chawla Asked Sadhguru If Motherhood And Career Can Coexist

It's the 21st century and there is nothing that a woman can't do today. Irrespective of the sector, women are breaking glass ceilings, heading successful companies, and balancing motherhood with demanding careers.

Speaking on the same subject 11 years ago, Juhi Chawla asked Sadhguru whether motherhood and career can coexist. Addressing her query, the founder of the Isha Foundation said that women can have it all, but they should not attach their value to how much money they earn.

Juhi Chawla Asked Sadhguru If Motherhood And Career Can Coexist

"Today, many women in our modern society are stepping out and having a career," she said, adding that she wanted to know what the spiritual leader had to say about women stepping out, managing a career and home, and being financially independent.

"Is this good?" she asked.

Sadhguru said that every woman should do whatever she wants to do as an individual, but it should not become a yardstick or a trend. He said that what one person feels is right cannot be the only right thing for everyone in society.

"If a woman intends to have children and raise them, I think it's a full-time job. I am not saying she should not go out and work," he added, saying that women are free to do what they want to do.

The spiritual leader further pointed out that people believe having children is about reproduction, but nurturing the next generation is a full-time job. "How the world will be tomorrow will be determined by what kind of mothers you have today. Believe me," he said.

Sadhguru recalled meeting a woman who introduced herself as "just a housewife". He said he felt that she was unable to comprehend the significance of being able to nurture two or three lives. "It is not an unimportant job. It is very important," he added.

Speaking about his mother, the spiritual leader shared that she never told him how much she loved him, but she had devoted her life to her family. He noted that she created an ambience in which he was able to grow and become what he is today.

"I cannot imagine that part of my life without her. I would never be what I am," he said, acknowledging the role of his mother in shaping his life. Therefore, being a mother cannot be considered a less important role.

Speaking about working women, Sadhguru said, "Right now, we have made the world into economics. Unfortunately, women are also getting as stupid as men. As if how much money you are going to earn is going to determine the value of your life. No. It is just a procurement of things that you need. Money is just about that."

He further added that men were the primary earners before, while women were taking care of the more beautiful aspects of life. However, he said, women now also want to be providers. The spiritual leader added that if the family needs it, women should work, but it should not be a compulsive need.

"It must not be set up as something better to do than doing something else. If she sings songs, if she plays music, or if she just loves her children, or if she cooks beautifully, or if she just lives a beautiful life like a flower, it is good enough," Sadhguru said.

The spiritual leader concluded by saying, "Let's not set such values in the world because you are not evolving, you are regressing. You are making survival more important than the aesthetics of life."

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