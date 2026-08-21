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"Consistency Matters": Sharvari Talks About Her Workout And Diet Routines

Sharvari revealed that she likes to keep her workout varied and does not like to put extreme restrictions on her diet

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"Consistency Matters": Sharvari Talks About Her Workout And Diet Routines
Sharvari shared that she likes to keep her workouts varied.
NDTV
  • Sharvari keeps workouts varied, including strength training, boxing, and running
  • She views fitness as feeling strong and energetic, not just changing appearance
  • Action training is her most challenging, requiring technique and mental discipline
What is Sharvari's favorite healthy meal to cook?
New Delhi:

When it comes to fitness and diet, Sharvari believes in keeping things disciplined and consistent. The actress has captured a million hearts with her appearances in Alpha and Main Vaapas Aaunga, spoke about her fitness routine and revealed what she likes to have in her diet. 

During an interview with The Indian Express, Sharvari shared that she likes to keep her workouts varied. “Depending on my schedule and what I'm preparing for, it can be strength training, boxing, conditioning, or something as simple as a run. I also try not to see fitness only as a way to change how I look. For me, it's more about feeling strong, energetic, and mentally switched on. Consistency matters much more than having a perfect routine,” she shared. 

Talking about her most challenging training, Sharvari revealed that action training is quite demanding. “You're constantly working on technique, stamina, coordination, and precision. Mentally, there's also a lot of discipline involved because you have to keep showing up even on days when your body is tired. I think that's where you really understand the difference between being fit and being prepared for a role,” she added. 

Speaking about her diet, Sharvari shared that she does not believe in being extremely restrictive. The Alpha actress revealed that she usually starts her morning by cuddling Miso, her pet dalmatian dog, and after that she has her morning coffee. “I try to eat fairly clean and make sure I'm getting enough protein, vegetables, and good carbohydrates, especially when I'm training,” she said. 

Sharvari added that she believes food should be enjoyable; therefore, she does not like to put “too many rules” around it. She believes that the whole point of dieting is really about the balance and understanding what your body needs at any given point.

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