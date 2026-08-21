'Had To Get Surgery Done': Anupama Parameswaran Says 'Narcissistic Abuse' By Ex Left Her With Panic Attacks, Blackouts

Actress Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about the physical and emotional impact of what she described as "narcissistic abuse" during a two-year relationship with an actor.

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During a conversation on the I AM With Dhanya Varma show, the actor recalled experiencing several health problems during the relationship, including panic attacks, blackouts, severe weight loss and an eye condition that eventually required surgery.

Anupama said she had never faced such problems before and explained that the prolonged stress and anxiety began affecting her physical health.

"I was a happy child. I was a normal child. I would just chill in my life. None of this had happened before," she said.

She recalled experiencing frequent panic and anxiety attacks that left her unable to control her body. "Our legs would suddenly start to shiver, our hands would start shaking, and we couldn't even control it," she said. She also spoke about experiencing blackouts during that period.

'My Anxiety Also Affected My Eating Habits'

According to Anupama, her anxiety also affected her eating habits. She said conversations with her ex-partner would often trigger her to such an extent that she would vomit after eating. "Whatever I ate, some conversation would happen, it would trigger my anxiety, and I would throw up," she said.

The actor also revealed that the physical changes became noticeable to people around her, particularly her weight loss. However, she said she was unable to explain what she was going through publicly at the time.

Her health issues also began interfering with her work. Anupama recalled that her right eye would twitch uncontrollably while she was shooting, forcing the production to stop filming.

She said, "My right eye would start glitching. You have to stop shooting because my eyes would start glitching. You can't even stop it."

"I Was Crying Every Single Night"

She went on to describe what she said was one of the most serious physical consequences of that period. According to Anupama, her lacrimal gland, which produces tears, became swollen and moved from its normal position after she spent long periods crying.

She added, "I was crying every single night for hours and hours, and I would have to get up and go to the shoot," she said, adding, "All of a sudden, my lacrimal gland came down till here. It was swollen, and I had to get surgery done."

Anupama said the condition was visible during the promotions of her film Paradha. "If you see the promotions of Paradha, you can see that one side of my eye was very swollen. The lacrimal gland itself had fallen down completely, and then they had to stitch it back," she said.

The actor further revealed that the physical impact went beyond the issues she discussed in detail. "There are wounds in my body, not by physical abuse, not directly by someone punching, but wounds and issues in my body that can never be healed. Physical and mental ones, for whatever I went through."

Anupama reiterated that she had not experienced these health problems before the relationship. "Nothing of this sort had happened before. None of this," she said.

Anupama has not publicly identified the actor she was referring to. She has previously been linked in reports to actor Dhruv Vikram, with whom she worked in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan (2025). Neither Anupama nor Dhruv has publicly confirmed or denied the reported relationship.

"I Was Ashamed That I Have Periods"

Speaking on Dhyan Varma's YouTube channel, Anupama got emotional recalling how her former partner allegedly made her feel ashamed of several aspects of herself, including being an actor, being confident and having periods.

“I was in a situation where I was ashamed that I was an actor. I was ashamed that I was confident. I was ashamed that I have my periods and I'm a woman,” she said.

Explaining the impact the relationship had on her, Anupama said she once dreamed of having 11 children but no longer wants them. She recalled how her former partner would attribute disagreements to her menstrual cycle, regardless of when they occurred.

“First day of the cycle, fifth day of the cycle, tenth day of the cycle, fifteenth day of the cycle, twentieth day, twenty-fifth day, any day of the cycle. You confront this person for a mistake he has made, they will say, oh, you're PMSing, your period is yet to come. So, I was so ashamed,” she said.

“I was someone who dreamt of having 11 children. At this point, I don't even want kids. I felt so bad for being a woman. I felt so bad for all my achievements,” she added.

When Anupama Opened Up About Narcissistic Abuse

This is not the first time Anupama has spoken about her experience with her former partner. In an earlier social media post, she described the relationship as “narcissistic abuse” and alleged that her partner gradually began controlling different aspects of her personal and professional life.

Describing the relationship as a cycle of extreme emotional highs and lows, she said, “Many people are not aware of narcissistic abuse. One day he will be Remo. I will be showered with love and care and will possibly feel like the luckiest person alive. However, the next day he will be Anniyan. It will be the most brutal side, and he will not care a hoot about what is happening around him.”

“The same person will play Ambi the next day, apologising to me for his mistakes and crying like a baby. He will promise to never repeat the mistakes, but then again the love cycle continues,” she added.

Anupama Parameswaran And Dhruv Vikram's Dating Rumours

Although Anupama has not publicly identified her former boyfriend, her statements have triggered speculation among fans about actor Dhruv Vikram. The two actors shared screen space in Mari Selvaraj's Bison Kaalamaadan, and dating rumours surrounding them gained momentum in 2025.

Fans had previously linked them after an unverified photograph and a shared Spotify playlist surfaced online. Their appearances at award functions also fuelled speculation about their relationship.

Anupama has, however, not confirmed that Dhruv was the person she referred to in her statements.