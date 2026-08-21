'Had Fillers, Botox, Profhilo': Seema Sajdeh Breaks Silence On Undergoing Cosmetic Procedures

Beauty and cosmetic treatments have become increasingly common in the entertainment industry with several celebrities speaking openly about their experiences. Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh has shed light on procedures she has opted for over the years. The designer revealed that she has undergone treatments, including fillers and Botox.

On Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's YouTube show Double Date, she revealed that she has experimented with several non-surgical beauty treatments. “I have had a bit of fillers, I had my botox done. I had had my profhilo done. I have done laser treatments," the designer said.

Seema also shared that she has not had fillers in some time, for she does not feel the need at the moment. The conversation shifted to her personal life and whether she receives attention from younger men.

When Angad Bedi asked her about it, Seema admitted that she does but made it clear that she is not looking to take on a maternal role in a relationship anymore. "I don't want to play mommy anymore," she said.

Earlier, Seema Sajdeh gave her fans a glimpse of her skincare routine by sharing a video of her microneedling treatment. In the video shared on Instagram, the designer was seen getting ready for the procedure as a numbing cream was applied to her face to make the treatment comfortable.

Seema explained that microneedling involves using a specialised device fitted with tiny needles to improve skin texture and give it a smoother and firmer appearance. An antiseptic was also applied during the procedure as part of the treatment. Following the session, her doctor advised her to avoid washing her face for 24 hours to allow the skin to recover.

On the work front, Seema Sajdeh was last seen as a wild-card contestant on Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance. The series featured a star-studded lineup of her ex-husband Sohail Khan, Mini Mathur, Ravi Kishan, Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar, Daisy Shah, Nikhil Chinapa, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, among others.

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