Microblading To PRP: Rubina Dilaik Denies Plastic Surgery Rumours, Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She Has Tried

Rubina Dilaik is one of the most prominent faces on Indian television. She rose to fame with Chotti Bahu and went on to win several awards for Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

She, along with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, and fellow celebrity couple Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, has launched a new show, The POV. The four share their opinions on various subjects, and their latest discussion focuses on how far one should go in pursuit of beauty.

Rubina Dilaik Was Trolled For Rumoured Cosmetic Procedures She Opted For

Rubina Dilaik shared that pictures from her school days went viral during her stint on Bigg Boss, and social media users speculated that she had undergone cosmetic procedures. From Botox to several other treatments, many self-proclaimed dermatologists claimed that the actor had opted for various procedures to achieve the way she looks today.

Rubina Dilaik shared, "Since childhood, I had battled mumps." Mumps is a viral infection that affects the salivary glands and causes swelling in the cheeks and jawline.

She revealed that she wore braces for two years, during which her school pictures showed a prominent upper-lip inversion. Moreover, baby fat contributed to her fuller, rounder facial features, leading many people to believe that she had undergone cosmetic procedures to achieve a sharper jawline and a more sculpted face and neck.

Cosmetic Procedures Rubina Dilaik Chose

"I opted for non-invasive procedures," Rubina Dilaik confessed, dismissing rumours that she had gone under the knife.

She shared that after participating in beauty pageants and entering the entertainment industry, she began understanding prevailing beauty standards. The first thing she learnt was facial yoga, which helped reduce facial, cheek and neck fat, helping her achieve a sharper jawline.

Rubina admitted that she had opted for microblading for her eyebrows. It is a semi-permanent cosmetic procedure in which a technician deposits pigment to create hair-like strokes.

Next, she visited a dentist for dental veneers to fill the gap between her teeth. Abhinav joked that her teeth are expensive because the dentist who treated her was expensive.

The actor further shared that she underwent a non-invasive treatment in which heat and cold waves penetrate deep into the skin to boost collagen production, helping lift and tighten her face.

Rubina also revealed that, as a pre-wedding gift, she requested Abhinav to take her to Dubai so that she could get microblading and Sofwave treatments done. Sofwave is an ultrasound treatment that reduces fine lines, rebuilds collagen and improves skin laxity. She also opted for microneedling to help prevent fine lines and tried PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy as well.

Apart from these non-invasive procedures, Rubina also changed her diet, incorporated clean and nutritious ingredients, prefers home-cooked meals and is particular about her fitness routine.

"What I have made of my face today is entirely the result of my hard work, not a doctor's," she said in conclusion.

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