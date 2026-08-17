Ananya Panday Keeps It Real With Her 'Just A Girl And Her Pimple Patches' No-Makeup Selfie

It has happened to almost everyone. You are excited about attending an event or function, but a pimple shows up at the most inconvenient time. The same was the case with actress Ananya Panday. She recently offered a glimpse into a relatable skincare struggle as she shared a post about dealing with sudden breakouts.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared a picture of herself wearing pimple patches. She kept the mood light with a playful caption, “Of breakouts all of a sudden, just a girl and her pimple patches against the world.”

In the selfie, Ananya could be seen embracing her natural appearance while sporting pimple patches on her face. She kept her look makeup-free, giving fans a glimpse of her natural skin as she dealt with the sudden breakouts.

The post offered a more unfiltered side of the actress, who is often seen in glamorous appearances and red-carpet looks.

How Do Pimple Patches Work?

These patches are small adhesive coverings placed over pimples. Commonly made with hydrocolloid, they pull out oil, carry dirt away and absorb moisture out of the underlying area. Some patches also contain acne-fighting ingredients such as salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide that help exfoliate the underlying pimple.

Besides helping protect the affected area, pimple patches can also discourage people from picking or popping their pimples. Avoiding this can help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of infection, discoloration and scarring.

How To Reduce Pimples?

Here are a few simple steps that can help fight pimples:

Healthy Diet: Make it a habit to eat a healthy and balanced diet. Avoid the intake of carbohydrate-rich foods like breads and chips that worsen acne.

Cleanliness: Dirt is one of the major causes of acne. If not treated on time, it turns into bacteria that cause pimples. It is really crucial to maintain hygiene and keep your surroundings clean, including your bed sheets, towel, clothes and other things that you use daily.

Wash Gently: Clean your face twice daily with a mild, non-comedogenic cleanser to remove excess oil, dirt, and makeup. Look for products with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, which can help prevent breakouts by unclogging pores and killing bacteria.

Avoid touching your face: Touching your face transfers bacteria, dirt, and oil from your hands, increasing the likelihood of pimples. Resist the urge to pick or squeeze pimples, as this can cause scarring.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.