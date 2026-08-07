Ananya Panday Turns Maharashtrian Mulgi In Handwoven Manish Malhotra Paithani Saree

Ananya Panday continues to make a mark with her versatile fashion choices. The actress recently attended the Marathi Filmfare Awards dressed in a stunning Paithani saree and gold jewellery. Her latest ethnic avatar celebrated the beauty of Indian craftsmanship while adding her own modern touch to the timeless ensemble.

Designed by Manish Malhotra, the traditional blue woven drape came with neon pink borders and silver brocade embroidery. The pallu transitioned into a contrasting silver shade with stunning nature-inspired patterns near the bottom edge.

Ananya Panday draped the saree in a classic traditional style with neatly arranged pleats at the front and the pallu pinned over her shoulders. The open pallu flowed gracefully down her arm in a floor-length trail, highlighting the saree's intricate patterns and craftsmanship.

Statement Blouse And Regal Jewellery

While the saree grabbed attention, her blouse added a contemporary twist to the look. The actress paired the traditional weave with a matching tube blouse. It featured a strapless design, a plunging sweetheart neckline and sparkling embellishments along the borders.

This styling choice beautifully highlighted the statement jewellery. Ananya wore a heavy gold choker necklace embellished with Kundan diamonds, which matched perfectly with her gold bangles stacked on both wrists. The Call Me Bae star also opted for statement rings to complete the look.

For her hair, Ananya chose a sleek centre-parted bun decorated with multiple flowers. She completed the ensemble with a soft glam makeup look featuring feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, subtle winged eyeliner, mauve lips, rosy cheeks, a delicate black bindi and a fresh dewy base.

Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Since then, the actress has appeared in films like Dream Girl, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Kesari Chapter 2. She made her web series debut with Prime Video's Call Me Bae. She was last seen in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya.

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