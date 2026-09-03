Ananya Panday Styles Rahul Mishra's 'Devi' Gown With Rs 1.5 Lakh Heels At Piaget Event

Ananya Panday made a strong case for sleek, modern glamour at an event on September 2. The actor stepped out in a look that mixed sculpted couture with some seriously luxe accessories.

Ananya wore Rahul Mishra's gown from his Devi collection. The fitted, floor-length creation was in a deep brown shade. The dress stood out for its raised, curved detailing that runs across the entire silhouette. The lines started around the bodice and swept across the waist and hips, creating a layered, almost sculpted effect.

The plunging neckline added a sharp contrast to the otherwise covered-up, full-length design. At the waist, the curved detailing gathered into a knot-like centre, before opening out into sweeping lines over the hips and skirt. The fitted shape followed her figure closely and then continued into a long, narrow hem, giving the gown a clean finish.

On her wrist, Ananya Panday wore the Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch. It featured 32 brilliant-cut sapphires, five tsavorites, three rubies and two baguette-cut hessonite garnets. The stones graduated around the curved case in shades of blue, green, pink, red and yellow.

For beauty, the actor went with soft, polished glam. Her brows were neatly defined, while black liner and softly smoked brown tones gave her eyes more shape. A warm, glowing base, subtle cheek colour and a muted rosy-nude lip kept the makeup fresh and balanced.

Her hair was styled in a deep side part with plenty of volume and loose, brushed-out waves.

Completing the look were René Caovilla Dalilah Animalier sandals. The leopard-print heels featured slim, sparkling crystal-covered straps. The animal print added a fun twist to the otherwise sophisticated styling. They are priced at Rs 1.5 lakh.

Overall, Ananya kept the look polished and easy to take in, with the sculpted couture doing the main work while the colourful watch and leopard heels added just the right amount of personality.

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