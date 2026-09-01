How C-Section Inspired Miss World Uganda's Designer Gown

A gown worn by Miss World Uganda is turning heads for all the right reasons. Created by designer Keesha Abdallah for the World Designer Award, the unique outfit tells the story of childbirth, with a special focus on mothers who undergo C-sections.

Every part of the gown, from its shape and layers, represents a different part of the journey. The idea also comes from Abdallah's own experience as a new mother. While creating the design, she studied images and details about the seven layers involved in a C-section and used them to shape the gown.

On Instagram, Keesha Abdallah explained, “I had this crazy idea to turn the layers of childbirth into a couture gown. This is the story of the Layers of Life dress. We were given the opportunity to create the designer dress for Miss Uganda on the Miss World stage in Vietnam, and I wanted to create something fresh, original and highly inspired. I was inspired by the miracle of childbirth. We started off by collecting different ideas of what childbirth means and being a new mom; this was a personal journey for me as well.”

“I was attracted to the pictures of 7 layers of C-section and how deep the whole C-section is. Once my sketch was confirmed by Miss Uganda, we had to embark on a difficult journey to create it and turn it into reality. Choosing the right colours was a real challenge because of the numerous shades on the market. Luckily enough, we found a number of shades I thought would work, but I also knew we were entering the trial-and-error zone of creativity.”

The gown tells the story of a C-section through seven layers of the childbirth journey. The first is the skin, which protects the body. The second is fat, which is linked to energy and to keeping the body going. The third is fascia, the tissue that holds different parts together.

The fourth layer is muscle, showing strength and the physical effort involved in childbirth. The fifth is the peritoneum, the protective lining inside the abdomen. The sixth is the uterus, where the baby grows, and life begins.

The final layer is the amniotic sac, the space that protects and supports the baby before birth.

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