'Cry If You Want To': Kareena Kapoor On Raising Sons Taimur And Jeh

Parenting comes with its own set of challenges and every parent has a different approach to raising their children. While some focus on discipline and independence, others place greater emphasis on emotional well-being and creating a space where children feel comfortable expressing themselves. Kareena Kapoor appears to be taking the latter approach when it comes to raising her sons, Taimur and Jeh.

The actor recently opened up about her parenting philosophy and the importance of allowing children, especially boys, to express their emotions freely. At the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Daayra, Kareena spoke about how she makes sure that her sons embrace their feelings and know there is nothing wrong with crying.

She said, “At the end of the day, I'm a mother of two sons and of course, I'm, I'm terrified because as a mother, you kind of want to do your best, you want to protect them, you want to also show them a side that they are responsible. So the only thing I keep praying for is kindness. Men should be more kind, boys should be more kind."

Kareen explained that there is often a perception that girls are inherently more sensitive. "That's not true. I think there are men and boys who today have no fear of being sensitive, of crying in front of a girl or crying in front of their mother. I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, he should, if that's what you feel, because he has to experience that and he has to know," she added.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

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