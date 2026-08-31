Inside Mouni Roy's Luxurious 4BHK Mumbai Apartment With Stunning City Views And Elegant Decor

Mouni Roy has opened the doors to her lavish home and offered fans glimpses into her thoughtfully curated personal space. The actress appeared in the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog and gave a home tour to the filmmaker and her cook, Dilip.

Located in Mumbai, her 4BHK residence combines neutral interiors, carefully chosen statement pieces, and plenty of natural light, creating a sophisticated yet inviting space.

One of the first things to greet visitors at Mouni's home is not an elegant decor piece but her adorable four-legged companions, Arthur and Theo. The two puppies playfully welcomed the guests as they stepped in, making them feel instantly welcoming.

The living room follows a soothing beige palette, with a plush sofa taking centre stage. The neutral setting is elevated with striking artworks and statement centre tables. Instead of overwhelming the room with décor, the interiors rely on a few carefully selected pieces to create a polished look.

The large windows bring in abundant natural light, keeping the living area bright throughout the day. They also offer beautiful views of Mumbai's cityscape. Farah Khan took a look out of the huge windows and revealed one could see Shah Rukh Khan's terrace from there.

Located opposite the living area is the dining space, which also follows the similar patterns. The black stone dining table sits beneath an elegant chandelier, creating a seamless transition between the two areas.

The hallway leading from the main living spaces offers one of the home's most personal touches. Two bookshelves filled with some of Mouni's favourite reads, and a striking portrait of the actress made with tiny photos of her friends. The artwork makes the otherwise sleek home feel more intimate, turning a passageway into a small display of memories and relationships.

One of the more interesting corners of Mouni's home features a temple-cum-office area that has been thoughtfully divided into two sides. One is dedicated to idols and prayer, while the other features a sofa, work desk, and television where the actress gets her work done.

Then comes the kitchen, which introduces a refreshing change from the home's predominantly neutral living spaces. Designed in blue and white, it features a sleek modular finish that gives the space a clean and contemporary appearance. A double-door refrigerator adds to the functionality, while the pantry is cleverly tucked behind the stylish cabinetry. The streamlined storage keeps the kitchen looking neat while making the most of the available space.

What stands out about Mouni's home is that despite its luxurious touches, it doesn't feel overly done. Rather, the space feels lived-in and personal.