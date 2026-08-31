"I'm Off Onion, Garlic And Milk": Rahul Roy, 60, On Quitting Smoking, Turning Vegan After Brain Stroke

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Now the actor has spoken about his long recovery journey, saying there was a time when he doubted whether he would be able to return to a normal life.

The actor who rose to fame with Aashiqui said his health has improved significantly over the past few years, allowing him to slowly resume work and focus on rebuilding his career.

The actor is now gearing up for his acting comeback with Kuku TV's upcoming series Super Badshah. In the show, he will portray an underworld don.

Recalling his return to acting, Roy said he was excited when he was approached for the project by Bohra and Madhavi. However, he admitted that he was initially concerned about taking up the role as he was still dealing with speech-related challenges following the stroke.

Talking to the Free Press Journal, Rahul Roy said, "When Karanvir Bohra and Madhavi approached me for the role, I was very excited. The only thing I was sceptical about was my speech problem because of the brain stroke which I had in 2020 when I was shooting in Kargil. But Karanvir was supportive throughout."

Talking about the lifestyle and dietary changes he has embraced after the brain stroke, he said, "After my brain stroke, I didn't even know if I would be able to walk or talk again. I used to be a heavy smoker and a non-vegetarian, but I've turned vegan and am off onion, garlic, and milk and am basically having Jain food. Every day after breakfast, I have 8 medicines. But things are much better now than before."

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while shooting for LAC: Live the Battle in Kargil.



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