Arshad Warsi Recalls Jaya Bachchan's Warning To Maria Goretti About Marrying An Actor

Arshad Warsi has shared an interesting detail from the time he was preparing to marry Maria Goretti. The actor recalled a conversation with Jaya Bachchan, who had a simple but important warning for the couple about what it means to be married to an actor.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Arshad remembered the advice Jaya gave Maria around their wedding. Having spent decades married to Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya knew the kind of challenges that can come with an actor's profession.

According to Arshad, Jaya did not try to make marriage sound easy. Instead, she asked the couple if they were ready for the realities that come with an actor's life.

“Jaya is a very intelligent woman. She told me, ‘It is one of the most difficult things to do in life to marry an actor.' ' I wouldn't say actor ki fitrat hai, but unfortunately, you're always put in situations where you are hanging with very interesting people, very good-looking people. Jaya ji actually said when Maria and I were getting married, that one of the most difficult things to do in life is to marry an actor. She told us, ‘Are you ready for it?' That's the reason why, because your job makes you do things that are not normal for a normal couple. So then you have to cross that barrier and still be with that person. So your love has to be beyond normal people's love and attention.”

Arshad and Maria got married on February 14, 1999. They had a church wedding, followed by a traditional nikah. Almost 25 years later, in January 2024, the couple also registered their marriage.

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, have been married for more than five decades. The couple got married on June 3, 1973, after working together in films such as Zanjeer. Their wedding followed the success of the film. They have two children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

On the work front, Arshad has had a busy 2026. Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 were released this year. He will next be seen in Jeevan Bheema Yojana, where he plays a double role. Ghamasaan is also lined up for release.