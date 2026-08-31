How Dimple Kapadia, 69, Keeps Her Hair Shiny And Bouncy: Secret Oil, Fish, Onion Juice

As Tara, a melancholic and alcoholic artist who dies of liver cirrhosis, in Dil Chahta Hai, Dimple Kapadia won and broke several hearts at once. While she was not part of the trio of friends Akash, Sameer, and Sid (played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna), the actor left an indelible mark as Tara in the 2001 film.

At Dil Chahta Hai's 25th anniversary press event, Dimple Kapadia's hair exuded serious 'mane' character energy. The 69-year-old actor's appearance at the celebratory showcase once again brought her gorgeous locks into focus.

Dimple Kapadia's luscious tresses may look too good to be true, but there are a few hacks that can help you maintain healthy hair.

In an interview with Vogue India, the actor opened up about her hair care secrets.

Dimple Kapadia said oiling goes a long, long way.

"I oil my hair overnight then get a head massage with a homemade hair pack which is a mixture of eggs (5 whites and a whole egg) and a banana. I leave it on for 10-30 minutes and then wash it through with lukewarm water," she told the magazine in a 2021 interview

The actor, also known for films such as Sagar, Ram Lakhan, and Tenet, then shared the recipe for her "secret hair oil".

"My secret hair oil recipe is a concoction of almond and sandalwood oil as a base, with geranium, rosemary and lavender essential oils. This is the legacy I'll pass down to my grandchildren - oil your hair and do not colour it!"

Growing up, Dimple Kapadia ate a lot of fish, and that only added volumes. Pun intended.

"We lived in a coastal area and I feel it really helped my hair. Include lots of protein in your diet, eat balanced meals and include seeds and nuts," she added.

The actor, who made her film debut with Bobby when she was just 16, also recalled a funny incident that literally brought tears to her family's eyes.

"A couple of years ago, I was travelling with my children and grandchildren. I'd doused my hair with onion juice - you could smell me miles away - it's so strong. The scent stayed, even after I'd shampooed my hair 4 times.

"My hair was wet so I opened the car window to let it air dry only to find onion tears streaming down everyone's faces and a barrage of complaints! Onion juice is excellent for the hair but I think the safer option is to use the onion extract oils you get now."

Dimple Kapadia remembers her hair being laden with oil and tied into two tight braids with a side parting as a child.

"This was a requisite style for school and my mother adhered to it religiously. The habit of oiling was prevalent throughout my childhood, and it helped as I have always had very dry, thick and coarse hair. Without the amount of professional styling I've had over the years, it would not look so glossy and shiny," she said.

Not everyone as blessed as Twinkle Khanna to get Dimple Kapadia's genes, but then you can always try your hand at these hacks.

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