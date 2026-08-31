Shilpa Shetty Performs Tiger Pose In New Video, Here's How It Benefits Your Health

Staying active does not always have to mean spending hours at the gym or following an intense workout routine. Simple yoga movements can also play an important role in improving strength, flexibility, balance, and mobility. One such movement is the Tiger Pose, a dynamic asana that combines stretching with controlled movement and requires coordination between the upper and lower body.

Shilpa Shetty showcased the pose as part of her fitness routine. Known for her dedication to yoga and wellness, the actress frequently shares exercises and asanas that focus on building a stronger and more flexible body.

Dressed in a white sports bra and black leggings, Shilpa starts the movement in a tabletop position, placing both her hands and knees firmly on the floor. She then raises her right foot while keeping the knee grounded. In the next step, she lifts her left leg and balances it over the raised leg, maintaining control throughout the movement.

"Living on the edge.. of the stretch," Shilpa wrote in the caption.

Benefits of Vyaghrasana

The pose involves gently arching and rounding the spine, helping improve spinal flexibility and release tension from stiff back muscles.

Practising Vyaghrasana regularly can strengthen the lower back, glutes, hamstrings and core.

It may help ease tension around the sciatic nerves and alleviate discomfort or stiffness in the lower back and legs.

The movement challenges stability, helping improve balance while promoting better mind-body coordination.

The gentle movement of the abdomen can stimulate the abdominal organs, potentially supporting digestion and easing bloating.

The pose can also contribute to toning the hips and abdominal area.

Vyaghrasana can be a simple yet effective addition to a regular yoga routine when practised with proper form and consistency.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.