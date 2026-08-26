How Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, Is Strength Training During Her Pregnancy

Even during pregnancy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is staying consistent with her gym sessions. She, along with many other celebrities, has proven that pregnancy is not an illness and that expecting mothers can stay active throughout this phase.

Depending on their doctor's advice, women can strength train, lift weights, swim, walk, practise yoga, and engage in several other forms of exercise. Samantha, who is expecting her first child at 39 with husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, is focusing on strength training.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Her Pregnancy Workout Routine

In the first video, Samantha performed a seated cable row. The caption read, "Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better."

The second video featured the pregnant actor lifting weights. "When you stop at 70% of your max," she wrote.

In the third post, the Maa Inti Bangaram star said that on some days, she feels strong, while on others, she modifies her workout. The fourth slide showed her lying on a yoga mat as she joked, "Some days the workout is mostly lying on the floor."

Samantha shared that throughout her life, she had trained to do more and push boundaries at the gym. However, in this new phase, she is learning to respect her body and listen to it when it asks her to rest.

"Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has ever done," the actor wrote in conclusion.

Speaking about strength training, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also disclosed that she has been strength training for years and has continued doing so throughout her pregnancy after consulting her doctor.

"My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience, and my pregnancy," she added.

The actor cautioned that every pregnancy is different and that other expecting mothers should not copy her workout routine. "Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy," Samantha advised.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026. She and Raj Nidimoru will reportedly welcome their baby in December. During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaram, the actor shared that she would be taking a brief maternity break and would return with more bangers for her fans.

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