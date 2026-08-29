Want Stronger Glutes And Abs? Try Malaika Arora's Resistance Band Workout

Malaika Arora has once again given fans a glimpse into her workout routine, and this time, it is all about building strength, focusing on glutes, core and abs. The actress posted a new video on Instagram featuring an intense workout session using a resistance band.

Malaika's routine proved that even the simplest equipment can add an extra challenge to a training session. For the first exercise, Malaika performed supine leg abductions with bent knees. She lay on her back and put the band around her thighs and kept her knees bent. She proceeded with the exercise by opening and closing her legs.

Malaika then moved on to the next exercise, which was also leg abductions, but this time she did it with her legs extended vertically. She lay down on her back with her legs straight up toward the ceiling. She put the resistance band right above her knees and performed the exercise by opening and closing her legs.

For the third exercise, Malaika started in a tabletop position and transitioned to feet flat on the mat while using the band above her knee. She completed the routine by performing side leg raises. She lay on her side and put the band around her ankle area and proceeded to open and close her legs. This exercise works to strengthen the outer hip and glute muscles.

Malaika recommended repeating each exercise at least 20-30 times. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Resistance Band Burn. Glutes, core & abs – all in one powerful workout! Grab your resistance band and get ready to feel the burn.”

Previously, Malaika Arora shared her fitness goals for the month of September on her Instagram stories. Here's Malaika Arora's fitness goals for the next month:

Water only

No junk food

7–8 hours of sleep

Gym 4x per week

Run 1x per week

10k steps daily

No phone during meals

20 min outside daily

Be grateful daily

Track 5 daily wins

From drinking only water and avoiding junk food to getting 7-8 hours of sleep, her challenge put consistency at the heart of staying fit.

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