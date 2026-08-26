Malaika Arora's Saree And Statement Jacket Combo Is A Masterclass In Power Dressing

Fashion has always been about finding new ways to make timeless classics feel fresh and contemporary. Malaika Arora did just that with her latest look at the Melbourne Film Festival. The actress gave the traditional saree a modern power-dressing spin by pairing it with a striking statement jacket.

The Chaiya Chaiya star wore a saree-and-jacket ensemble from Roseroom by Isha Jajodia. The champagne-gold outfit gave the timeless six-yard drape a glamorous red-carpet update while retaining its traditional elegance. The saree came with intricate lace detailing and tonal floral embroidery that added depth to the otherwise monochromatic look. Its semi-sheer fabric and neatly pleated drape brought a fluid quality to the ensemble.

The actress paired the saree with a sculpted corset-inspired blouse. A shimmering waistband further accentuated her waist and gave the silhouette a polished finish. The combination of delicate detailing and structured elements created a balance between femininity and contemporary glamour.

The real statement piece, however, was the floor-length jacket layered over the saree. Draped across her shoulders like a cape, the jacket featured pronounced padded shoulders, intricate textured embroidery and bold vertical detailing. Its sharp tailoring introduced a distinct power-dressing element to the otherwise graceful ensemble.

Malaika kept the accessories equally glamorous, choosing pieces from 7th Avenue Jewellery to complement her champagne-gold ensemble. She opted for a layered necklace combination that brought together an ornate choker and a delicate diamond chain finished with a drop pendant.

Statement earrings, stacked bracelets and multiple rings added further sparkle to the look. The jewellery struck a balance between traditional-inspired designs and contemporary diamond accents. She also carried a glittering oval clutch by Maejoy.

For her beauty look, Malaika went for a polished and understated approach. Her luminous base was paired with softly sculpted cheeks, neatly defined brows and smoky eye makeup. She finished with a muted nude lip that kept the overall look sophisticated. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun, allowing her statement jewellery and sharply tailored jacket to remain the focal points of the outfit.

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