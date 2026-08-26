Mahakali Star Sriya Reddy Trained In Kalaripayattu For Over 2 Years To Play Goddess Kali

The first glimpse of Mahakali, with Sriya Reddy as the goddess Kali in the mythological action film, has now become one of the biggest talking points.

Sriya's transformation for the role has raised interest. The actress trained in Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian martial art, for over two years, Variety India reported, citing a source. Her training was focused on performing the fight sequences with strength and skill.

The audiences have already seen Sriya Reddy's intense acting in films like Salaar and OG, it added. But her role as Mahakali is expected to show her in a very different avatar. The insider praised her performance and said she has done a great job in the role. They feel that the actress will surprise audiences once again and take her performance to a new level.

The actress received special training for her role under martial artist Akshay Sekhar in her hometown, Chennai. The movie is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe and also stars Akshaye Khanna as Shukracharya.

The makers of Mahakali released the film's first teaser earlier this week with the tagline The End Begins. Called Shukracharya's War Cry, the teaser focuses on Akshaye Khanna's character, who will be shown as the guru of the Asuras.

Sriya Reddy appears at the end of the teaser as Goddess Mahakali. She is first shown calmly soothing an infant before slowly looking up and facing the camera.

Mahakali is set to release in theatres on January 8, 2027.

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