Rani Mukerji Keeps It Elegant In A Cream Silk Saree At Sabyasachi's Delhi Store Launch

Rani Mukerji has once again proved that classic fashion never goes out of style. The actress attended Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Delhi store launch in a timeless cream saree that perfectly complemented her understated style. Keeping the look elegant and fuss-free, Rani let the traditional drape and subtle details take centre stage.

The Mardaani star opted for a lustrous cream silk saree that brought an effortless sense of sophistication to her look. The soft neutral colour gave the ensemble a warm and refined appeal, while the rich sheen of the silk added just the right amount of glamour. With its timeless colour and elegant drape, the saree was striking enough to stand on its own without the need for elaborate styling.

Keeping the accessories understated, Rani paired the saree with a sleek silver bag that introduced a subtle contrast to the monochromatic palette. She completed the look with a classic pearl choker.

The actress also kept the rest of her styling minimal, allowing the saree and jewellery to remain the focus. The combination of the creamy silk fabric, delicate pearls and metallic accents created a polished yet unfussy look.

Rani Mukerji has shared a close fashion association with Sabyasachi for years. The actress has sported his creations on several occasions. Recently, Rani was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia's La Trobe University. For the occasion, she chose a timeless navy sari from the shelves of Sabyasachi.

The deep navy hue gave the saree a sophisticated and elegant appeal. An intricate antique-gold border added a touch of grandeur, making the ensemble well-suited for the ceremonial occasion. Rani paired it with a matching blouse, traditional gold earrings and a classic black leather watch for a subtle contemporary touch.

Her beauty look followed the same timeless aesthetic. She wore her hair sleek with a centre parting and opted for rosy cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and soft brown eyeshadow. A muted lip colour completed the understated yet polished look.

Rani Mukerji's and Sabyasachi's collaboration over the years reflect a shared appreciation for timeless Indian craftsmanship.

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