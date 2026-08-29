Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares How Much Weight She Has Gained During Pregnanacy

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying every phase of her pregnancy and sharing it with new moms and moms-to-be. The actor recently conducted an AMA session on Instagram and shared her pregnancy experience with her fans.

Before asking how all the moms-to-be and new mothers were doing, Samantha shared, "Bought all the baby things. Now intimidated by all the baby things. So far, the laptop stand."

Samantha Shares Her Pregnancy Experience

One of the most common experiences for women during pregnancy is weight gain. One fan shared with Samantha that she was gaining weight. The actor replied, "I feel ya. 11 kg already."

Samantha has gained 11 kg during pregnancy. Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

Another woman advised the Maa Inti Bangaram star to sleep as much as she could, adding, "Your life is gonna change like there is no return."

A third new mom shared that she had been feeding, burping, rocking, and then repeating. Samantha replied, "That already sounds like a full-time job."

A fan asked the actor what she would like to name her baby. She wrote, "This is turning out to be harder than expected. I think I'm going to need your help."

Another woman asked if Samantha was enjoying her pregnancy. She confessed, "With all my heart."

One of Samantha's fans confessed, "Figuring it out still even as a second-time mum. This is the only job that comes without a manual." The actor said, "Beautiful. Magical. Life-changing. A manual would've been nice, though."

Another new mother shared that she had been feeding, changing diapers, and trying to get her baby to sleep. She asked Samantha if she was ready for this boomerang kind of life. The mom-to-be responded, "Ready to be humbled."

A fan shared that scan results were one of the most nerve-wracking moments, adding, "Slaying my bump era." Samantha responded, "Thank God, it's not just me."

Samantha got candid about her pregnancy journey on Instagram. Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

A new mother admitted, "Doing amazing! Motherhood is about setting the bar high for yourself." The actor said, "Love that for you. Didn't expect to feel this empowered by the whole thing. Thought I'd be mostly overwhelmed."

A mother-to-be shared that she was experiencing brain fog, to which Samantha said, "Can't wait."

Another woman said that she delivered her child three months ago, but she still has vivid dreams of being in labour, "but with 0 baby things." The actor asked, "But seriously, what's with these crazy vivid dreams?" along with a shocked-face emoji.

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru will welcome their baby in December.

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