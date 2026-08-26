'Eating, Healing, Pumping': Karishma Tanna Shares Her Postpartum Routine

Karishma Tanna is giving fans a closer look into her life after becoming a mother for the first time. The actress welcomed her first child with husband Varun Bangera in July, since then, Karishma has been sharing her postpartum journey.

Her latest update focuses on her new routine as a mother. Karishma revealed that most of her day now goes around eating and drinking well, healing her body and pumping milk. She also spoke about dealing with sore nipples and back pain, while making sure she drinks water throughout the day.

Karishma Tanna also shared a few simple things that have been helping her during recovery.

She mentioned having Shatavari powder mixed with hot water, which she said helps in producing milk. She also included edible gums, for back pain, along with mixed mukhwas for digestion and to reduce gas.

Her routine also includes dried coconut and drinks made with saunf, jeera and ajwain to stay hydrated. Karishma also pointed out that choosing the right breast pump flange is very important for comfortable pumping. She showed an electric breast pump, along with nipple cream she uses as part of her routine.

Recently, Karishma Tanna dropped several throwback photos from a photoshoot that was taken when she was just one month pregnant.

Recalling the time, she revealed, “I remember walking into this shoot carrying the most beautiful secret. I was excited, emotional, nervous and silently dreaming about everything that was about to change. There was so much running through my mind, yet I couldn't share it with anyone.

“Today, when I look back at this picture, I remember that version of me with so much love. And yes. I'm also manifesting my way back to feeling strong, fit and confident in my body again. Slowly, gently, one day at a time, because this time, I'm not just coming back as me. I'm coming back as a mother.”

Karishma Tanna married businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022.

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