Kareena Kapoor Makes A Statement In An Archival Versace Suit At <i>Daayra</i> Trailer Launch

Kareena Kapoor Khan has long been regarded as one of Bollywood's most recognisable fashion icons. Over the years, the actor has effortlessly moved between timeless classics, statement silhouettes and contemporary trends while maintaining her signature sense of elegance.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra, Kareena once again caught attention with a look that combined star power with vintage appeal. The actor stepped out in an olive green pantsuit from Versace's Fall/Winter 2003 collection. She paired the timeless piece with understated styling and let the bold silhouette take centre stage.

Kareena Kapoor's Archival Versace Look

Celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor styled Kareena's statement ensemble for the occasion. The archival Versace suit featured a sharply structured blazer with a front zip and leather-harness trim detailing. It was teamed with matching fitted trousers to create a tailored silhouette. The military-inspired accents brought an edgy quality to the otherwise refined outfit, complementing the intense mood of Kareena's upcoming crime thriller.

The olive green hue further enhanced the utilitarian feel of the ensemble, while the precise tailoring kept the look sophisticated. The outfit also seemed particularly fitting for Kareena's character in Daayra, with the military-inspired details adding a sense of authority that echoed her role as a cop.

Retro Sunglasses and Soft Glam Makeup

Kareena accessorised with Irodori earrings from Mhari along with a ring from Studio Renn. Adding a hint of retro appeal, she completed the look with 1977 C sunglasses from Oliver Peoples.

Her beauty look was equally understated and designed to complement rather than compete with the dramatic tailoring. Kareena wore her rich brown hair loose in soft waves with a deep side parting. Her makeup featured a luminous base, softly smoky eyes and a nude lip.

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