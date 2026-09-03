'All Eyes On You': Internet Reacts To Nikita Porwal's Dance At Miss World 2026

Nikita Porwal, the Femina Miss India World 2024 winner, is representing India at Miss World 2026, which is being held in Vietnam. The actor, who hails from Ujjain, performed on the pageant stage during the Dances of the World round.

Sharing a clip from the previous night, the Miss India Organisation wrote, "Dances of the World | Femina Miss India World Nikita Porwal graced the stage with her elegance at the 73rd Miss World Dances of the World."

Internet Reacts To Nikita Porwal's Dance At Miss World

Nikita Porwal's performance lasted only a few seconds. An Instagram user commented, "Wish we got to watch a longer performance."

A second user wrote, "Absolutely breathtaking."

A third commented, "You carry centuries of goddess-like power in one look."

A fourth called her the best contestant from Asia but also speculated that the jury might not place her in the Top 40. "Something is cooking. But you have already made our nation proud, girl," the comment read.

"Nikita, you are not just participating, you are the main character of Miss World 2026. Every eye is on you, every camera loves you, every heart is with India. You walk in and the whole room shifts. That is the goddess-like, main-character charm," wrote a fifth user.

Nikita Porwal Channels The Spirit Of Devi At Miss World Dance

For the Dances of the World round at Miss World 2026, Nikita Porwal opted for a custom creation by Torani. "A celebration of India, told through colour, craft, and the spirit of the Devi," read the description.

The actor revealed that she chose the bespoke outfit, which was inspired by Meenakshi, the Goddess of Colour. "The look brings together rich, kaleidoscopic hues, intricate embroidery, hand-tapka detailing, and a fluid dhoti-style silhouette that beautifully bridges heritage and modernity," read the caption.

The gold bustier, head ornament, earrings, and body jewellery were created by Amama Jewels, adding a regal touch to her look. "A modern interpretation of tradition, and my way of carrying the eternal spirit of the Devi onto the world stage," Nikita further added.

Speaking about what she loved most about the ensemble, Miss World India 2026 said that every element told a story. "The colour, the ornamentation, the movement, the craftsmanship. Together, they become an ode to the eternal spirit of the Devi: powerful, graceful, and full of life," she wrote.

The Miss World finale will be broadcast live on JioHotstar on September 5, 2026.

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