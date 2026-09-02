How Much Do Chief Minister Vijay's Dior Sunglasses Cost That He Gifted To An Elderly Woman?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay recently visited Salem and gifted a pair of Christian Dior sunglasses to an elderly woman. The heartwarming moment not only won the woman's heart but also went viral on social media.

What Is The Cost Of Chief Minister Vijay's Christian Dior Sunglasses

Christian Dior is a fashion and beauty label headquartered in Paris, France. It is known for luxury handbags, fine clothing, and exclusive accessories. A quick Google image search of the video circulating on social media suggests that the sunglasses the chief minister gave away were the DiorTag SU Black Rectangular Sunglasses.

According to the official website, the sunglasses cost $490 (Rs 46,450). The description reads, "The thin black frame is embellished with crystal-tone and silver-finish metal temples, showcasing a subtly contrasting 'Christian Dior' signature."

The Made-in-Italy accessory features blue lenses, blue temple tips, and a black acetate frame. It also claims to offer 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Chief Minister Vijay Gifts His Christian Dior Sunglasses To An Elderly Woman

Chief Minister Vijay was in Salem to open the gates of the Mettur Dam and release water for Samba paddy cultivation in the Cauvery Delta. After inspecting the power station, he visited a roadside farmhouse, where he met an elderly woman named Chellam.

Recalling the incident, she said, "He (Chief Minister Vijay) asked me if I had eaten." She told him that she had not eaten anything because she was waiting to see him. Vijay walked alongside her, asked her name, and checked on her health. Before checking out her home and the cattle shed owned by a local farmer, he took off his Christian Dior sunglasses and gifted them to the elderly woman.

Chellam was initially unwilling to accept the accessory, but the actor-turned-politician persuaded her. "He looked just like he does in his movies," she recalled, adding, "I was so happy that I told him I would defend him if anyone ever tried to harm him."

Chellam later told reporters that Vijay insisted that she go and eat something. Starstruck by the politician and his heartwarming gesture, she forgot to share her ordeals, including her inability to perform physical tasks owing to old age, her lost ration card, and her dependence on a meagre monthly allowance for survival.

During his visit, Vijay reportedly distributed traditional dhotis and sarees to the host family and discussed local agricultural affairs.

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