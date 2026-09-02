Rs 2,000 First Paycheck To Rs 200 Crore Empire: Lady Superstar Nayanthara's Unstoppable Rise

Nayanthara's journey as the First Lady Superstar is indeed inspiring. She broke several stereotypes and went from strength to strength with a solid filmography across five languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Having debuted at just the age of 18 in the critically acclaimed 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare, the Lady Superstar tag came with the solo-lead box office power she unleashed in the mid-2010s through films such as Maya (2015), Aramm (2017), and Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). They shattered box office records and proved her mettle.

She had the gall to shoulder big films alone, without any male leads, thus breaking the male-dominated South cinema cycle that had lasted for decades.

The fact is, Nayanthara makes noise everywhere she goes, as her talent follows. Her big Hindi debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan (2023) was also much talked about.

Today, as per a Times of India report, her net worth exceeds a staggering Rs 200 crore. But the actress first began as a model before her calling came in the world of films. And it is indeed impressive how far she has come, with every penny worth it.

Humble Beginnings: Nayanthara's First Paycheque

Speaking to Pearle Maaney, Nayanthara was asked about her first job and salary. She recalled, "I think it was for Vanitha's cover shoot. I think I was called for a fashion programme."

She then revealed that she was paid around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 for the assignment. Pearle also shared a funny story from her own childhood, saying: "I had got Rs 500 for cutting my father's nails."

But eventually, the world of glitz and glamour awaited. She found her moment in a slew of Tamil mainstream cinema with films like Chandramukhi opposite Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss's Ghajini, both in 2005. And just when a traditional image was being built, she once again stepped up her game and stunned everyone with her bold and sleek avatar in the 2007 film Billa. The 2013 film Raja Rani was a critical comeback after a two-year hiatus for personal reasons. Then came films like Maya (2015) and Aramm (2017), which simply solidified her Lady Superstar status - for she alone was enough.

Stardom Shift

The stardom shift thus began, and Nayanthara started earning about Rs 5-10 crore per film, as per Deccan Chronicle. She reportedly charged Rs 10 crore for her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. And in the recent Toxic, she asked for Rs 18 crore, as per Times of India.

Advertisement Earnings And Investments

Nayanthara's lavish lifestyle today is a culmination of her advertisement earnings, investments, and luxury properties - all contributing to her Rs 200 crore empire. She earns about Rs 4-5 crore per advertisement.

One of her most talked-about ads was a 50-second commercial for Tata Sky (now Tata Play), filmed in four regional languages, for which she charged Rs 5 crore.

Not just that, she also co-owns a film production company named Rowdy Pictures with filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan, which is valued at Rs 50 crore.

In 2023, she added yet another feather to her cap when she founded the skincare brand 9Skin with husband Vignesh Shivan and Singapore-based entrepreneur Daisy Morgan. Previously, she had also ventured into the skincare market in 2021 by co-founding a specialised lip balm company in partnership with dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan.

Luxury Assets

As for her luxury assets, she has sprawling properties from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad - quintessential examples of how her financial portfolio has expanded over the years.

Along with husband Vignesh Shivan, she owns a multi-crore real estate portfolio across India. In 2021, they bought a 4-BHK apartment in Chennai, becoming neighbours of Rajinikanth. In Hyderabad alone, she has multiple properties - two apartments in Banjara Hills, each valued at over Rs 30 crore, as per a Times of India report. She also owns another property in the city, though its details are not publicly available. She resides in Mumbai in a lavish 4-BHK flat with luxurious amenities - truly the kind of abode one dreams of. And then there is her ancestral home in Kerala.

Not just that, her financial scale further elevates with her owning a private jet and a fleet of cars.

According to Times of India, she owns a private jet valued at an estimated Rs 50 crore.

As per a GQ report, she owns a fleet of highly desirable cars such as a BMW 5 Series priced at Rs 74.50 lakh, a Mercedes GLS 350D valued at Rs 88 lakh, and a BMW 7 Series that costs Rs 1.76 crore, among others.

Thus, it has been a long journey for Nayanthara, but one amply reflected in her financial standing today, sprouting from years of hard work. She is once again in the news now owing to her releases - Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups and Hi. A befitting time to revisit how she went step by step to build her Rs 200 crore empire.

ALSO READ | Inside Toxic Star Nayanthara's Real Estate Portfolio: Chennai Home-Studio, Hyderabad Properties, And More