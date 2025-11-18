The One Hack Nayanthara Swears By For Her Radiant Skin And Hair At 41

Nayanthara celebrated her 41st birthday on November 18, 2025. Known as lady superstar by her fans and audiences, the actress continues to dazzle with her timeless beauty and charm. Some key factors contributing to her radiant look are her healthy hair and glowing skin. In a video shared by her skincare brand, 9Skin, Nayanthara revealed the one practice she swears by to keep her skin and hair healthy and nourished.

Nayanthara's Secret To Achieving Radiant Skin And Lustrous Locks

In the video, the actress was asked, “What's one beauty lesson you've learned that is specific to your South Indian heritage?” To which she replied that it is her habit to eat food that is local to her region.

Nayanthara said, “I don't know if it is specific to my South Indian heritage, but I always believe that you should eat food that is native to your region. I would say seasonal, local food is always best for your health, your skin, and your hair.” She also emphasised the importance of hydration, saying "Hydrate yourself" is a universal mantra that works for everyone.

Nayanthara's Makeup Hack For Plump Lips

Nayanthara spilled the beans on a little-known beauty hack she's been using. She said, “Neutralise your lips. I use a bit of foundation on the lips to make it even, and then, I powder it with very little powder. After this, I overline my lips with a lip liner. So, here's the trick. I never swipe my lipstick; I usually dab my lipstick for a more plump and even look.”

In her previous Instagram post, Nayanthara shed light on her diet and nutrition journey. The actress shared that a balanced diet is the key to a happy and healthy life.

"I used to think a ‘diet' meant restricting myself and eating things I didn't enjoy. Now, I know it's not about counting calories; it's about counting nutrients and eating a variety of foods in the right amounts. This is a lifestyle, not a temporary fix,” she wrote.

"I enjoy homemade food that is both nutritious and delicious. I eat with pleasure and without guilt, no longer craving junk food," she added.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food (2023) and the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale (2024). She will next be a part of the Tamil film Hi, opposite Kavin.