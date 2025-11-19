Nayanthara Gets Rs 10 Crore Rolls-Royce Spectre From Vignesh Shivan. What The Luxury Car Looks Like

It's go big or go home for filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who is well known for openly professing his love and adoration for his lady love and wife, Tamil cinema star Nayanthara.

And yesterday was no different, especially when it was Nayanthara's 41st birthday.

On November 18, the actor received a brand new, jazzy set of wheels for her special day.

Vignesh Shivan, who tied the knot with Nayanthara in 2022 and shares twin sons Uyir and Ulag with the Kolamavu Kokila actor, gifted his wife a swanky Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre whose starting price of Rs 9.5 crore.

In the pictures, the couple's children also posed for the cameras as they sat on the hood of the car.

For her 39th birthday, Vignesh Shivan gifted Nayanthara a Rs 3 crore Maybach.

About Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre was launched in India earlier this year.

This luxurious vehicle features the same 102 kWh battery pack found in the standard model of a Rolls-Royce. But in the case of Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, the power has been increased to 659 hp and 1075 Nm, which is distributed to all four wheels. It comes fitted with 23-inch five-spoke forged wheels.

This represents an additional 82 hp and 175 Nm gained through a new Infinity Mode. This vehicle can accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. The range is maintained between 493 to 530 km on a single charge.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, like other Rolls-Royce models, features the Spirit of Ecstasy and boasts of the Pantheon grille encircled by a Polished Black finish.

When it was launched, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre was showcased in a new Vapour Violet hue. However, customers have the choice of 44,000 colour options.

The car has another highlight - a 'starlit' cabin that features 5,500 stars creating what the manufacturer refers to as an "illuminated fascia".

And like it is with every other luxury ride, the customer can add more elements according to their want, taste, and status.