Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"US manufacturing PMI remained expansionary at 54.6, although slower orders and employment signaled moderating momentum. Eurozone inflation rose to 3.3%, strengthening ECB rate-hike expectations, while WTI gained 5.2%, adding energy-driven price pressure. Global bond yields reached multiyear highs, tightening liquidity and increasing competition for crypto capital. India's PMI held above 50, supporting participation. Overall, economic expansion supports Bitcoin and Ethereum, but higher oil prices, yields and rates may restrain momentum.

Bitcoin trades near $76,921 in a short-term pullback within its broader constructive structure. Immediate support sits around $76,300-$76,600, while $77,100-$77,300 forms resistance. Reclaiming resistance could restore buyer control, whereas losing support may expose the secondary $74,500-$74,600 zone. Momentum remains conditional on sustained participation above nearby moving averages during coming sessions.

Ethereum is positioned near $2,395 after easing below its short-term moving averages. The $2,370-$2,390 region provides immediate support, while $2,410-$2,455 represents resistance before the psychological $2,500 level. Remaining above support would stabilize the setup, though Futures traders may seek stronger volume, open interest, and balanced funding before confirming renewed momentum.

Filecoin trades near $0.767 with a constructive but mixed daily setup. Support rests around $0.735-$0.740, while $0.774-$0.780 forms resistance ahead of $0.80. Holding support could preserve buyer interest; a break below it may weaken the current structure over coming sessions.

Global risk appetite weakened as the Nasdaq fell 1.03%, while the S&P 500 and Dow also declined. Asian pressure centered on the KOSPI and Nikkei 225, although the Sensex and Singapore market remained nearly flat. The VIX rose to 16.34 but stayed within a moderate range. Gold dropped 0.98%, suggesting limited defensive rotation, while oil gained 1.76%. Crypto's relative stability could reinforce its diversification appeal, although broader risk aversion may keep participation selective near term.

Institutional demand remained strong last week, with US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording about $924.5 million in net inflows, while Ethereum ETFs attracted roughly $815.7 million. Despite these flows, Bitcoin finished the week broadly flat near $77,800, while Ethereum declined around 2%. The divergence suggests ETF demand is providing underlying support but not immediately driving prices higher, as profit-taking, broader market selling, macro uncertainty, and existing liquidity can absorb fresh institutional capital."