Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the red on Monday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Outlook: Expert View
Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities Pvt. Ltd.
"Nifty is expected to open lower around 24,075, down nearly 100 points, indicating a cautious start after the recent volatility.
The index is now approaching a crucial support zone. 24,000-24,050 will be important to hold; a sustained break below this range could increase selling pressure and push Nifty towards lower levels.
On the upside, 24,250-24,350 will act as the immediate resistance zone. Any recovery towards these levels may face selling pressure unless the index shows strong follow-through buying.
The near-term outlook remains cautious, and traders should avoid aggressive buying at the open. It would be prudent to wait for stability around the support zone before taking fresh positions and maintain strict risk management."
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 closed Friday 84.80 points higher at 24,175.65, recovering from an early low of 24,077 and ending near the session high after two consecutive declines. Bank Nifty was largely flat at 57,496. Global cues remain cautious after Wall Street ended lower following Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Jackson Hole address, which was perceived as hawkish. The S&P 500 declined 0.25%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.52%, dragged by a 4.5% drop in Nvidia.
Geopolitical tensions have added to the risk-off mood. US strikes on Iranian rocket launchers near the Strait of Hormuz were followed by Iranian retaliation against American airbases in Jordan. Brent crude surged over 2% to above $90 a barrel in early Asian trade. Higher crude prices could add pressure on the rupee and margins of crude-sensitive sectors such as autos, paints and aviation. The last GIFT Nifty print at 24,244.5 points indicates a potentially volatile opening.
Technically, the Nifty's undertone remains defensive below 24,300, while a sustained move above this level could open the way towards 24,400. Immediate support is placed at 24,075, followed by 24,000 and 23,900. However, any meaningful de-escalation in geopolitical tensions that brings crude below $88 could support a continuation of Friday's recovery.
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Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX:
"China's manufacturing PMI improved to 49.8, while stronger Japanese production and retail sales supported economic confidence and crypto risk appetite. However, hawkish Jackson Hole signals raised September Fed hike expectations to 57%, lifting Treasury yields and the dollar. This could restrict liquidity, slow institutional capital rotation into Bitcoin and Ethereum, and increase pressure on altcoins. Higher oil prices also reinforced inflation concerns. Overall, Asian growth signals support crypto demand, but tighter financial conditions may limit broader market momentum in the near term.
Bitcoin trades near $77,728 with a constructive daily structure. Immediate support lies around $76,900-$77,200, while $78,300-$78,500 forms resistance. Holding support could sustain buyer control; clearing resistance may strengthen momentum, whereas losing support would shift attention toward the secondary $73,900-$74,000 zone.
Ethereum trades near $2,416 with a constructive daily structure. Immediate support sits around $2,400-$2,405, while $2,420-$2,460 forms resistance before the psychological $2,500 level. Futures traders may assess daily volume, open interest, and funding before treating any resistance test as confirmed.
Uniswap trades near $5.10 with a bullish daily structure, although RSI near 70 indicates stretched momentum. Immediate support lies around $5.00-$5.04, while $5.15-$5.20 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve buyer control; losing it would expose secondary support around $4.55-$4.60.
Global risk appetite remained selective as US equities posted limited declines, with the Dow nearly flat and the VIX easing by 0.55%, indicating contained volatility. Asian gains in the Sensex and Singapore market provided regional support despite weakness elsewhere. Gold fell 0.97%, suggesting limited movement toward traditional defensive assets, while oil rose 2.13%. Crypto's continued strength amid mixed equities highlights sustained participation and its growing appeal as investors diversify beyond conventional markets during the session.
Institutional demand remained strong as US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $924.48 million, despite Friday's $201.81 million outflow, while Ethereum ETFs added $824.42 million. Bitcoin traded near $77,728 after briefly exceeding $81,000, while Ethereum held around $2,416 despite its sustained inflow streak. The divergence shows that ETF buying supports underlying demand but may not immediately lift prices. Profit-taking, exchange selling, derivatives positioning, macro uncertainty, and resistance near key levels can temporarily offset institutional purchases across broader spot crypto markets."