Gaurav Udani, Founder - Thincredblu Securities Pvt. Ltd.

"Nifty is expected to open lower around 24,075, down nearly 100 points, indicating a cautious start after the recent volatility.

The index is now approaching a crucial support zone. 24,000-24,050 will be important to hold; a sustained break below this range could increase selling pressure and push Nifty towards lower levels.

On the upside, 24,250-24,350 will act as the immediate resistance zone. Any recovery towards these levels may face selling pressure unless the index shows strong follow-through buying.

The near-term outlook remains cautious, and traders should avoid aggressive buying at the open. It would be prudent to wait for stability around the support zone before taking fresh positions and maintain strict risk management."