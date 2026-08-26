Avaada Electro Limited, one of India's leading vertically integrated solar photovoltaic manufacturers, based on operational solar cell and module capacity as of July 31, 2026, has filed its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its Rs 7600 Crore IPO.

The company's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 6,000 crore, taking the total offer size to up to Rs 7,600 crore. The equity shares have a face value of Rs 5 each. The Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 6,000 crore will be undertaken by Avaada Ventures Private Limited, which is the Promoter Selling Shareholder.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised primarily towards funding the prepayment, repayment and/or payment obligations to lenders in relation to certain borrowings and acceptances pursuant to letters of credit availed by the Company, in part or full, amounting to Rs 1,200 crore. The balance net proceeds will be utilised towards general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue

Please find appended and attached the UDRHP 1 based note for your reference.

Also, a recent development being shared off the record is that 3.621 GW of N-type TOPCon solar cell capacity has been enlisted under MNRE's ALMM List-II

