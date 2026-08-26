Stock Market Settlement Holiday For Eid-e-Milad: Can You Trade On BSE, NSE Today?

Stock Market Today: The Indian stock market will not take a break on Wednesday, August 26, despite Eid-e-Milad.

The NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex will remain open for normal equity trading. So, investors can buy and sell shares as they would on any regular trading day.

But there is an important catch. August 26 is a settlement holiday for the equity market. This means trading will continue, but the clearing and settlement of shares and funds will not take place on Wednesday.

What Does Settlement Holiday Mean?

A settlement holiday is different from a trading holiday. On a trading holiday, investors cannot buy or sell shares on the exchange. On August 26, however, trading will continue as usual.

The pause is only in the settlement process. For example, the proceeds or securities from eligible trades will not move through the usual clearing and settlement process on Wednesday. The settlement cycle will resume after the holiday.

This is particularly important for investors who are planning to sell shares or withdraw funds around the holiday.

Can You Sell Shares Bought On August 25?

Yes, but investors need to keep the settlement schedule in mind. Shares purchased on August 25 and August 26 can be sold on August 27.

Similarly, investors should not assume that money from a trade will be available for withdrawal immediately simply because the market is open.

Sahi said investors who need cash on Wednesday should plan withdrawals before 4 pm on Tuesday. It also noted that shares bought on Tuesday cannot be sold until Thursday.

What About Currency Trading?

While the equity markets will remain open, currency markets will be closed on August 26. The commodity exchange, meanwhile, will continue operating. MCX will remain open for both its morning and evening sessions on Wednesday.

The next trading holiday for the Indian stock market is September 14, 2026, for Ganesh Chaturthi. After that, the 2026 calendar includes holidays for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali-Balipratipada, Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and Christmas. Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 8 will also have a special Muhurat Trading session.