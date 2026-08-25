Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: All About History And Significance Of Prophet Muhammad's Birth

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026: Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The day falls on the 12th day of Rabi' ul-awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. This year, it will be observed in India on August 26, with festivities starting from August 25. The day is also known as Mawlid, which means "to give birth or bear a child" in colloquial Arabic.

Significance of Prophet Muhammad's birth for Muslims

Prophet Muhammad's birthday is considered an auspicious day amongst Muslims. He was born in Rabi' ul-awwal in the year 570 AD. He is the founder of Islam, and his teachings, as reflected in the Hadith, have influenced many across the world, as he urged his followers to practice selflessness and forgiveness. He died on his 63rd birthday. In Islam, Prophet Muhammad was the last prophet and final messenger of God.

Also read | Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed On Wednesday? Check Status

History of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi

The history of Milad un-Nabi dates back to the early centuries of Islam. The day was initially celebrated through gatherings where poems and verses were recited to praise the Prophet. According to multiple reports, the day gained prominence during the Fatimid Caliphate in Egypt.

Over centuries, these traditions spread throughout West Asia and South Asia, becoming an integral part of Islamic cultural heritage. The day is also widely observed in many countries, including Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, and Germany.

Also read | Onam 2026: History, Significance, And All About The 10 Days of Celebrations

On this day, people decorate mosques, streets, and residential areas with colourful artificial lighting. People also take out large processions remembering Prophet Muhammad.

The day is commonly marked by religious lectures, readings, and poetry on Prophet Muhammad's life, legacy, and character, and the example he set as a role model for humanity.