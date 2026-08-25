Onam 2026: History, Significance, And All About The 10 Days of Celebrations

Onam 2026: Onam is Keralam's largest and most vibrant harvest festival. Spanning 10 days, it is celebrated during the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam solar calendar, which corresponds to August-September. The festival marks a period of abundance, unity, and cultural pride, bringing people together from all walks of life. According to Drik Panchang, Thiruvonam falls on Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

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Onam 2026: History and legend

According to mythology, the festival honours the return of King Mahabali, a wise and generous ruler who once governed Keralam. His reign was considered a golden era filled with prosperity and joy. Seeing his growing power, the Gods sought help from Lord Vishnu, who assumed the form of a dwarf named Vamana.

Vamana requested land measuring just "three paces." When King Mahabali agreed, Vamana expanded into a giant, covering the Earth and the sky in two steps. For the final step, Mahabali offered his own head, pushing him into the underworld. Deeply moved by the king's devotion, Lord Vishnu granted him a boon. He allowed Mahabali to visit his people once every year. Onam marks this homecoming.

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Onam 2026: The 10-day festivities

The celebrations begin on Atham and end on the grandest day, Thiruvonam. Over these ten days, Keralam transforms into a vibrant state, with festivities everywhere.

Day 1 - Atham: The grand carnival begins with early morning prayers at local temples and the colourful Athachamyam procession. People start crafting Pookalams, which are floral carpets, outside their homes, adding new rings daily to welcome the King.

Day 2 - Chithira: A day dedicated to quiet prayers and expanding the size of the Pookalam.

Day 3 - Chodhi: Families venture out to buy new clothes and gift items for loved ones.

Day 4 - Visakam: Households engage in busy festival preparations and shopping as the main days approach.

Day 5 - Anizham: The famous Vallamkali, a snake boat race, takes place along Keralam's backwaters.

Day 6 - Thriketa: Cultural societies and community groups organise public gatherings, traditional music, and performance events.

Day 7 - Moolam: Fresh, intricate Pookalam designs are created with great joy and excitement.

Day 8 - Pooradam: Devotees make pyramid-shaped clay idols called Ma, or Thrikkakara Appan, to place within their Pookalam.

Day 9 - Uthradam: Considered "First Onam," devotees clean their households and make final prep work for the main festival.

Day 10 - Thiruvonam: This is the main day of the festival. Families visit temples, place pyramid idols representing King Mahabali and Lord Vishnu on Pookalam.

They also prepare the lavish Onam Sadhya, a traditional vegetarian feast of 11 to 13 mandatory dishes served on a banana leaf.