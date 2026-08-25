Woman, 32, Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor Of Building In Hyderabad

A 32-year-old woman died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a residential building in Hyderabad on Monday afternoon. The woman has been identified as Sheetal Purushotham, a native of Kannur in Kerala.

The incident occurred on August 24 at around 4:30 pm. According to the CCTV footage from the main gate of the residential complex, two children were playing near the entrance when they heard a loud thud. Startled, one of the children turned around and saw a woman lying on the floor.

She lived with her family at Panchavati Apartments on the 6th Phase Road in Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) Colony. She jumped from the same building and died on the spot.

The initial investigation has revealed that the woman was suffering from depression for some time and was undergoing medical treatment. However, the exact circumstances leading to her death are yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

In a separate incident, five members of a family were found dead at a private lodging facility in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district, in a suspected mass suicide that came to light on Tuesday.

According to the police, the family arrived in Srisailam by auto on August 20 and took room number 11 at the Vaddera Satram. Police said they remained inside the room for three days.

The lodge management grew suspicious after a foul smell began emanating from the room. They alerted the police, after which the room was opened.

Police found three women hanging in the bathroom and two men hanging from a ceiling fan. The bodies were subsequently shifted for post-mortem examination.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)