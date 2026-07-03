Hyderabad Woman Checks Into Hotel, Dies By Suicide On Video Call With Friend

A 26-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday, after she allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend.

The woman has been identified as Renuka, a resident of Alwal. Police said she was married, had a child and was employed at a restaurant and pub in the city.

According to investigators, Renuka had checked into the hotel in Hyderabad's Langar Houz area with a man at around 3 am on Wednesday. The man left the hotel at approximately 10.30 pm on Thursday, while Renuka remained in the room.

Police said hotel records indicate that she ordered dinner at around 11.56 pm. Later, she made a video call to a friend before allegedly ending her life on the call.

"The woman allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend Satya at around 12.24 am. She had checked into the hotel with a man on Wednesday morning," said Syed Munwar Ali, Langar Houz Sub-Inspector (SI).

Hotel staff alerted the police after discovering the incident. A police team rushed to the hotel, conducted a preliminary inspection, and shifted the body for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and are collecting CCTV footage from the hotel, examining the woman's mobile phone, and questioning the man who had accompanied her to establish the events leading up to her death.

"A case has been registered, and we are investigating all aspects. The exact reason behind the woman's death will be known only after the investigation is completed," SI Ali said.

Police are currently awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic findings before arriving at any conclusions.